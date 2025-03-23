Shoreham Record Fair to take place on 8th February 2025

Free 7" single to the first 200 people that come through the door on the day.

Come join us at Shoreham Record Fair for a day of digging through vinyl treasures and discovering new music gems!

Expect lots of vinyl, 78's, cds, turntables and music memorabilia.

Free entry.

Shoreham Record Fair

Cheap or free parking around the venue. Train station is 4 minutes away on foot.

If you want to sell some of your music, please, contact me to book a table.