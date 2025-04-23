Shoreham Record Fair to take place on June 7, free entry from 10am to 2pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come down to the Shoreham Record Fair for a day of browsing and buying vinyl records with fellow music lovers by the sea! Free 7" single to the first 200 people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome to the Shoreham Record Fair! Join us at The Shoreham Centre for a day filled with vinyl treasures, music enthusiasts, and good vibes.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting your vinyl journey, this event is the place to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browse through rows of records, chat with fellow music lovers, and maybe even discover your new favourite album.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to expand your collection and connect with the local music community.

See you there!