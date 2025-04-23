Shoreham Record Fair to take place on June 7, free entry from 10am to 2pm
Come down to the Shoreham Record Fair for a day of browsing and buying vinyl records with fellow music lovers by the sea! Free 7" single to the first 200 people.
Welcome to the Shoreham Record Fair! Join us at The Shoreham Centre for a day filled with vinyl treasures, music enthusiasts, and good vibes.
Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting your vinyl journey, this event is the place to be.
Browse through rows of records, chat with fellow music lovers, and maybe even discover your new favourite album.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to expand your collection and connect with the local music community.
See you there!