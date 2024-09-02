Shoreham sailing family stranded in France

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family of four sailed out of Shoreham, making a night crossing from Brighton (UK) to Dieppe (FR) on July 24. Cruising along from Dieppe to Saint Valery the family took evasive action in thick fog after departing Fecamp. The boat violently shuddered and later started to take on water. An urgent course was set for Le Havre where it was confirmed it could be nothing other than a sub water level strike.

The family of four, who are Ocean and Natalie with their children River (age 5) and Indie (age 7) took up the floor and bailed the ingressing sea water. They sailed into Le Havre where they had phoned and radioed ahead to get assistance. Unfortunately the call was lost in translation and they could not help SV Spirit as the boat is a catamaran and they didn't have the facilities to lift the boat.

After a meeting with Le Havre harbour master the family was advised to sail to Honfleur where it was believed facilities were available to left the boat.

SV Spirit hauled out of the water to safety.

So despite huge reservations, they had to head back out to sea setting sail for Honfleur.

They entered the lock with huge relief only to be informed that Honfleur did not have facilities and could not help. They felt rather dark and helpless to hear this news and knew they would have to set sail back out to sea again.

This time the port at Honfleur took measures to make direct contact with the next port of Deauville. This was a game changer as the facilities were confirmed at the port by fluent French speakers who really made sure the next port understood they situation and the specific boat dimensions for lifting.

They set back out to sea feeling quite fatigued and pushed on to make the next high tide of the very shallow port of Deauville where it was a very welcome relief to be greeted by a huge lifting sling that could take the catamaran out of the water.

The family examined the boat keels where they finally got to see what was going on under the boat. The keels had been struck and repairs were needed. They talked further with our insurance company and got a good night's sleep.

Twenty three days later... the family are still stranded in Deauville port. Local skills caused concerns further possible damage to the boat and repairs were ordered to stop.

Their options are very much limited by Brexit, but they hope to find a solution so that they are not forced to sail out into bad weather as the 90-day Brexit clock is ticking.

They are watching the weather starting to cool and become more volatile as the seasons start to progress and hope to make their great escape with a temporary repair whilst it is still safe to cross the channel with the children onboard.

W: www.IntotheBlueCrew.com

Social Media:

www.fb.com/IntotheBlueCrew

www.youtube.com/@IntotheBlueCrew

www.Instagram.com/IntotheBlueCrew

www.tiktok.com/@IntotheBlueCrew

www.patreon.com/IntotheBlueCrew