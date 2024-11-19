Shoreham school fundraising to create enriching and nurturing spaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Nicolas and St Mary CE primary school are fundraising to create new learning environments for the growing number of pupils with additional needs across the school.

St Nic's are truly lucky to have the spaces to create these new areas and a fantastic and dedicated staff team, with the expertise to facilitate them. Sadly, however, they do not have the money to develop them as they would like and, at the current time, are having to operate on a 'make do and mend' basis which is simply not giving the best resources to the children who need them most.

During their Go Fund Me campaign they are looking to raise money towards two key projects which will have a huge impact on the education and well being of their children. These are:

The NestThis will be a 'low arousal' calming, sensory space, in the area which adjoins the Reception Classes, where children can regulate if they have big feelings and staff can work with them in a quieter environment so that they can access the learning at their level. They are working together with experts from the Autism and Social Communications Team to complete an environment audit to make sure we have all the key elements. Items which they would like to buy would be some carpet to create a soft floor area, some bean bags, soft lighting and sensory blankets.

Headteacher Andy Lincoln with Deputy Headteacher Victoria Bishop and pupils at one of the areas selected for improvements.

The VillageThis is going to be a truly exciting outdoor learning environment, with a wooden learning shed, areas for role play and den making and growing vegetables and flowers. They also aspire to having a separate area inside which will house some school guinea pigs!

Deputy Headteacher, Victoria Bishop, "I cannot tell you how much of an impact this space will have for so many children with additional needs across the school and we see it very much as an area where older and younger children can at times learn and develop together."

"Many thanks for reading our story and I hope that you may be interested in helping us on the journey. Every donation, no matter how small, will play an important part in helping us provide a better education and learning experience for our children."

To donate to the campaign visit: gofund.me/cebc3316