Shoreham Vehicle Auctions and south coast car dealers raise £38,000 for Sussex-based Chestnut Tree House charity

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA), one of Southern England’s leading independent remarketing businesses, has raised a record-breaking £38,000 for Sussex-based Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice at its 15th annual charity auction, taking the total raised since 2011 to over £340,000.

A firm part of the local community since its founding at the Shoreham Lighthouse site in 1961, SVA has grown alongside the region’s motor trade. Now based at Lancing Business Park, the company remains a proud part of the West Sussex business landscape, continuing its long-standing commitment to supporting local causes.

All 27 vehicles generously donated by car dealers on the south coast were successfully auctioned, with SVA adding an additional £250 per vehicle to the final fundraising total.

This year’s auction proved to be the most successful yet, thanks to the continued support and generosity of the region’s dealers and buyers. A special thanks goes to Yeomans Group, who donated an incredible 20 vehicles, more than ever before.

SVA has now raised £340,000 since the partnership began in 2011

Other generous contributors included Tates Group, Frosts4Cars, Birchwood Group, and Hendy Group, as well as racing driver Nathan Edwards, who donated four VIP tickets to a Vertu MINI CHALLENGE JCW round, held during a British Touring Car Championship race weekend.

Alex Wright, Managing Director at Shoreham Vehicle Auctions and a patron of Chestnut Tree House, said: “Once again, the south coast motor trade has stepped up to support this amazing cause. We are incredibly proud to have raised £38,000 this year. Every donation, bid, and vehicle sold helps make a real difference to the children and families supported by Chestnut Tree House.”

Chestnut Tree House provides essential care to children and young adults with life-limiting conditions across Sussex and southeast Hampshire. The funds raised by SVA help support a range of services including hydrotherapy, respite care, and multi-sensory activities.

Stuart Palma, CEO of Chestnut Tree House, added: “To have reached over £340,000 raised is nothing short of astonishing. We are so grateful to SVA, the dealers, and every single buyer who contributed this year.”