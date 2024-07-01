Show blooms despite unseasonal weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society held the second of their three Shows in St Mary's Centre, Felpham.

"Flaming June" it was not but despite the cooler weather at the start of the month and the wild, windy weather during show week, with a tropical downpour just as exhibitors were turning up to place their exhibits, the show saw a constant stream of visitors.

The roses and sweet peas, the main event of the show, were stunning as always with the Salmon Cup for the most outstanding Rose exhibit being won by Sue Faircloth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most points in the Rose classes was won by Sandra Harris. Pauline Scrace won the Loveys Cup for the most outstanding Sweet Pea exhibit.

A colourful display of flowers ready for visitors.

A favourite activity of the visitors is voting for the most fragrant rose won by Rhonda Ball with her entry, "Lady of Shallot", and Pauline Scrace for the Most frangrant sweet pea.

There was much to take in, from the delicate and stunning floral arrangements within the Floral Art category, like the 'Brithday Cake' made of roses and 'A Touch of Glass' entry looking through the window glass, both winning a first in their categories.

The petite class of 'Just Foliage' was well supported with Rhonda Ball being given a first and also winning The Floral Art Bowl for Best Exhibit in Floral Art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The categories of General Flowers and Pot Plants had some wonderful entries, in particular the delicate pansies displayed with great care and precision in the Society's "artists palettes", the stunning orchids to the magnificent bonsai entries.

Alfie and his prize-winning decorated flower pot.

The Watson Cup for best Pot Plant was won by Jan Harris for her outstanding bonsai exhibit. Jim Harris won the Orchid Cup for best Ochid in Show, Linda Wilson the VPA Trophy for most points in the general flower classes. The Horticultural Society Trophy for most points in Show was deservedly won by Sandra Harris.

The children's entries were wonderful; both fun and imaginative and heart-warming to know that the little ones are so keen as they are our future gardeners and members too!.

There were various entries in the eight different classes from the budding 'Beaver' gardeners. Esme won first prize for her brilliant papier mache hedgehog, Alfie's delightful miniature garden was a joy with all its detail, winning a first in the 7 years and under category, whilst Maddox showed huge imagination by growing seeds inside little wellington boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 8-14 years category, Esme shared a first with Phoebe for their exhibits of birds made from fruit, flowers and seeds. Both exhibits brought a smile.

Sue with her stunning peony.

The vegetable classes were of a very high standard too: tempting raspberries, new potatoes and green beans were all displayed with care and attention to detail. Margaret Howard won the Thorndyke Cup for most points in this category.

The home-made cake stall did exceptionally well as did the plant stall wih plants from the humble to the more exotic, such as cannas without names which prove all the more exciting when the first flower emerges!

Visitors were able to see the many beautiful exhibits and absorb the pleasant atmosphere with friends and family or just chatting to like-minded people over a piece of home made cake and a cup of tea. Tea and cake is always popular at an English flower ahow!