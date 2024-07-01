Show blooms despite unseasonal weather
"Flaming June" it was not but despite the cooler weather at the start of the month and the wild, windy weather during show week, with a tropical downpour just as exhibitors were turning up to place their exhibits, the show saw a constant stream of visitors.
The roses and sweet peas, the main event of the show, were stunning as always with the Salmon Cup for the most outstanding Rose exhibit being won by Sue Faircloth.
Most points in the Rose classes was won by Sandra Harris. Pauline Scrace won the Loveys Cup for the most outstanding Sweet Pea exhibit.
A favourite activity of the visitors is voting for the most fragrant rose won by Rhonda Ball with her entry, "Lady of Shallot", and Pauline Scrace for the Most frangrant sweet pea.
There was much to take in, from the delicate and stunning floral arrangements within the Floral Art category, like the 'Brithday Cake' made of roses and 'A Touch of Glass' entry looking through the window glass, both winning a first in their categories.
The petite class of 'Just Foliage' was well supported with Rhonda Ball being given a first and also winning The Floral Art Bowl for Best Exhibit in Floral Art.
The categories of General Flowers and Pot Plants had some wonderful entries, in particular the delicate pansies displayed with great care and precision in the Society's "artists palettes", the stunning orchids to the magnificent bonsai entries.
The Watson Cup for best Pot Plant was won by Jan Harris for her outstanding bonsai exhibit. Jim Harris won the Orchid Cup for best Ochid in Show, Linda Wilson the VPA Trophy for most points in the general flower classes. The Horticultural Society Trophy for most points in Show was deservedly won by Sandra Harris.
The children's entries were wonderful; both fun and imaginative and heart-warming to know that the little ones are so keen as they are our future gardeners and members too!.
There were various entries in the eight different classes from the budding 'Beaver' gardeners. Esme won first prize for her brilliant papier mache hedgehog, Alfie's delightful miniature garden was a joy with all its detail, winning a first in the 7 years and under category, whilst Maddox showed huge imagination by growing seeds inside little wellington boots.
In the 8-14 years category, Esme shared a first with Phoebe for their exhibits of birds made from fruit, flowers and seeds. Both exhibits brought a smile.
The vegetable classes were of a very high standard too: tempting raspberries, new potatoes and green beans were all displayed with care and attention to detail. Margaret Howard won the Thorndyke Cup for most points in this category.
The home-made cake stall did exceptionally well as did the plant stall wih plants from the humble to the more exotic, such as cannas without names which prove all the more exciting when the first flower emerges!
Visitors were able to see the many beautiful exhibits and absorb the pleasant atmosphere with friends and family or just chatting to like-minded people over a piece of home made cake and a cup of tea. Tea and cake is always popular at an English flower ahow!
All in all, the Early Summer Show was a resounding success and very well attended. We look forward to the Summer Show to be held in St Mary's Centre from 2 to 4.30pm on Saturday. August 17.
