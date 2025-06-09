Sian Berry MP visits Bird & Blend to support better business in Brighton

Local MP Sian Berry, who represents the Brighton Pavilion constituency, visited independent tea company Bird & Blend on Friday ahead of Better Business Day, showcasing her support for local, purpose-driven businesses.

During the visit, hosted by the Better Business Act Campaign, Sian Berry MP heard how Bird & Blend have expanded to two stores in Brighton and over 15 stores across the UK through an ethical business model.

This approach has enabled Bird & Blend to contribute financially to the local economy through sustainable business practices and local job creation, demonstrating that purpose and profit go hand-in-hand.

UK law currently encourages businesses to operate under a legal regime of shareholder primacy, which means company directors too often prioritise profit over people and the planet.

Left to Right: Acushla Bennett (Sustainability Manager), Sian Berry (Brighton Pavilion MP), Mhairi Littlewood (Head of Policy B Lab UK), and Meg Fenn (Corporate & Community Relationships Manager)

The Better Business Act campaign calls for an amendment to Section 172 of the Companies Act, giving all UK businesses the freedom to think for the future by aligning shareholder interests with those of employees, customers, local communities and the environment.

A Certified B Corporation, Bird & Blend embraces a stakeholder-led approach by increasing the amount donated to charities as a percentage of its revenue year-on-year to different causes through its ChariTEA initiative, by partnering with a zero-emissions delivery company and embedding development plans and training for all staff into the business.

Over 3,000 businesses across the UK support the Better Business Act campaign, which has grown tenfold since 2021. The coalition comprises a mix of local firms, SMEs, high-street brands, and publicly listed companies in more than 15 sectors, including technology, finance, insurance, and science.

Sian Berry, MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “Brighton is home to so many inspiring, purpose-driven businesses, and Bird & Blend is a shining example of how companies can succeed by putting people and the planet at the heart of their model. I’m proud to see the business expand both in Brighton and throughout the UK, and support the Better Business Act campaign, which would empower more businesses to thrive ethically while building a stronger, fairer economy.”

Mike Turner, Co- Founder, Managing Director Bird & Blend said: “It was fantastic to have Sian Berry MP join us today and try our amazing teas whilst talking about better business. We built Bird & Blend to prove that doing the right thing can also be good business. Our growth has always been rooted in sustainability, community, and people. Supporting the Better Business Act is about ensuring every business in the UK has the legal framework to grow responsibly and make a positive impact.”

Mhairi Littlewood, Head of Policy B Lab UK, the charity behind the UK B Corp movement, and Campaign Manager of the Better Business Act adds: “The momentum behind the Better Business Act campaign reflects a growing movement of business leaders who know that long-term success means considering people and planet, not just shareholders. The ethical business model embraced by Bird & Blend exemplifies this approach, and we’re delighted to have Sian Berry’s support as we continue to push for change in Parliament that will enable every business to think for the future.”

Companies backing the act include Iceland, Tony’s Chocolonely, Olio, Charlie Bigham’s, Virgin Group, Little Moons, Gü, ELEMIS, alongside non-profits and membership organisations such as ShareAction, Institute of Directors and RSPB.

The Better Business Act has received cross-party support, including from Liberal Democrat MP Martin Wrigley, who has introduced the Companies Directors (Duties) Presentation Bill, which is due for its second reading on 4th July 2025.