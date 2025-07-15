Sidlesham Rescue centre highlights welfare concerns after rare cat found abandoned

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre in Sidlesham has recently taken in Alfred, a distinctive Bambino cat whose rescue raises important concerns about extreme breeding practices.

Alfred was found in Portsmouth, abandoned in a cardboard box, hidden in some bushes, and left to fend for himself. Thankfully, he was discovered and brought to The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, where he is now safe, warm, and showered with love from the staff and volunteers.

While his unique characteristics catch the eye, this type of breeding raises serious concerns within the animal welfare community. By combining the gene that causes hairlessness with the gene for dwarfism, breeders have created a cat that the team at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre fear may suffer long-term health issues and a reduced quality of life.

Ian Hughes, General Manager at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, said, “We’re so relieved Alfred is now with us where he can be properly cared for. But his story is also a stark reminder of the dangers of breeding for appearance over welfare. Extreme breeding driven by aesthetics, social media trends, and profit comes at a cost to the animal’s health and wellbeing.”

Alfred the Bambino cat at CRRC

Because of his breeding, Alfred may face several health challenges, including:

● A lack of whiskers, which affects a cat’s ability to navigate and communicate.

● Hairlessness, leaving him vulnerable to respiratory issues, skin damage, and temperature sensitivity.

● Short legs, a genetic trait that can cause painful arthritis and limit his mobility.

Alfred at CRRC

In addition to these issues, Alfred is currently awaiting surgery to treat entropion, a painful condition where the eyelid turns inward, causing fur to rub against the cornea and irritate the eye. The Centre’s veterinary team is carefully monitoring his health and ensuring he receives the best possible care during his stay.

“We all adore Alfred,” said Ian. “He is the sweetest boy, and his story has touched everyone at The Centre. He is incredibly affectionate, he follows the team around and just wants to be close to people, but he’s also a cat we will need to monitor very carefully.”

While Alfred is not currently ready for rehoming, he is enjoying a calm and loving environment where his needs are carefully met. In time, he’ll be placed with the perfect family who can give him the care and stability he needs.

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre was founded in 1986 and works to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned and unwanted cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs across West Sussex and Hampshire. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations from the public.

To learn more about Alfred and the animals in the Centre’s care, or to donate, visit www.crrc.co.uk.