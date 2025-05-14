Sidlesham WI members mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

The Victory in Europe anniversary celebrations continued in Sidlesham this week with a W.I. meeting where members shared their memories of the Second World War. Phyllis talked about being evacuated with her Grammer School to Letchworth, in Herts. Luckily, she was kept with a friend and housed with a family. Zena, on the other hand stayed at home and spent the War in South London. She remembered being able to look out the window and see Doodle bugs dropping bombs. Her family had a Morrison shelter erected in the dining room. Each night they crawled into the shelter to sleep.

Rationing was discussed and how women had to be very resourceful to provide food for their families with the meagre amount of food they were allocated. Some of the memories shared were quite harrowing and sad. At teatime there was a range of memorabilia with ration and identification books and photographs for everyone to look at.

The W.I Activities for the Summer were outlined by Sue with a trip to the Tuppenny Barn being planned and dates for the Lunch Bunch discussed. Then Kim H. talked about her new book ‘The Refugee’ which is being published on 29th May by Pegasus.

Joining the meeting was Jacky Barugh, W.I. advisor, and she explained the changes to the W.I. Constitution and then a vote was taken with all members agreeing to the changes. There was also a vote to adopt the ‘Bystanders can be lifesavers’ resolution our delegate will take this forward to the Federation Annual Meeting.

This month’s Bloom of the Month was judged with Ann W coming third with her Clematis Marjorie, second Corinna with a Lily of the Valley and Ann H was first with a beautiful pink rose.

Next month’s meeting is on 11th June at 2.15 p.m.in the Parish rooms of St. Mary our Lady Church. The speaker will be Madeleine Salvetti and her talk is on “The origins behind our sayings in everyday language”.

Kim Hopkinson