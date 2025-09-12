Sidlesham WI report for Wednesday 10th September 2025

The meeting opened at 2.15 p.m. and the President welcomed those attending on a very wet, and windy afternoon. Sue went on to discuss the annual report with members voting to approve the report. The result will be taken forward by our delegate to the National Meeting.

After this the floor was opened for a chat about lunch bunch and the merits of various venues in the local area. Further enquiries will take place and those interested will be informed once a decision is made as to where the lunch club will meet at the end of September. Zena and Ann H volunteered to decorate the Harvest table in the church on Saturday 4th October.

The speaker for the afternoon was Patrick Pead who spoke about his writing career and recited several of his humorous poems. Patrick was a biochemist and when he retired, he published a number of academic books including one on the origins of vaccination. This book was called ‘Benjamin Jesty Dorset’s Vaccination Pioneer’ and another of his books was ‘Vaccination Rediscovered’. He outlined the advantages and disadvantages of self-publishing and the highs and lows of being an author. At the end of the talk, he took questions and answers. This was followed by tea and cake and a chance to socialise. National raffle tickets were on sale and the ‘Bloom of the month’ was judged by Patrick. First was a Japanese Anemone, entered by Ann W, and second a Dahlia from Suzanne and third a Rose from Ann H.

Next month’s meeting will be held on 8th October in the Parish Rooms of St. Mary our Lady Church, Sidlesham at 2.15 p.m. The speaker for the afternoon will be Ray Hale.

Kim Hopkinson