Sigma Homes launches new show home at £10m Spring Bank development

West Sussex-based Sigma Homes has proudly unveiled a new three-bedroom show home with a separate upstairs study at its Spring Bank development in Haywards Heath, Sussex.

With a host of eco-friendly features aimed at modern family living, the £10 million development comprises just 20 high-specification, energy-efficient homes, on the edge of the stunning Sussex Downs.

Located off Lunce’s Hill, the Spring Bank development includes a selection of three- and four-bedroom family homes, with prices from £595,000 and part exchange available on selected plots.

Featuring sustainable designs and advanced energy systems such as EV charging ports, solar panels and air source heat pumps for heating and hot water - the development is ideal for families seeking comfortable, future-proof living.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, commented: “We are thrilled to unveil our new show home at Spring Bank, offering prospective buyers a glimpse into the lifestyle on offer. These energy-efficient homes combine the beauty of the Sussex countryside with easy access to local amenities and sustainable living solutions. These features allow residents to significantly lower their carbon footprint, contributing to a greener future.”

The homes are also equipped with modern shaker kitchens featuring Bosch appliances and fitted Hammonds wardrobes, with all flooring included. Outside the turf, patio, and garden shed are all included as standard, as well as off-road parking with carports or private garages.

Spring Bank is conveniently located within easy reach of Haywards Heath town centre and major transport links, including the Haywards Heath mainline railway station, which offers direct services to London and Brighton. The development also features new green spaces and walking, and cycling routes to promote sustainable travel and community living.

Families will enjoy proximity to local attractions such as Sheffield Park, Borde Hill Garden, and the South Downs National Park, with the coast only a short distance away. The location of Spring Bank is ideal for those seeking a balanced lifestyle between outdoor adventures and urban convenience.

The new Spring Bank show home is open from Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.