Sigma Homes unveils new show home at Sumners Fields in Barns Green, West Sussex

West Sussex-based Sigma Homes has opened the doors to its new four-bedroom show home at Sumners Fields in the sought-after village of Barns Green, West Sussex.

The show home strikes a perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary flair. The garden was designed by The Conscious Gardening Co. and features native planting, and sustainable design to enhance local wildlife and ecology.

Upon entry, the hallway immediately leads to a dual-aspect sitting room cloakroom and storage area before entering another dual-aspect and spacious open-plan kitchen diner with a living area and separate utility room.

Upstairs is a principle bedroom with an ensuite, another double bedroom for guests, a family bathroom and two further bedrooms, one designed for a teenager and the other for a young child.

Located on Chapel Road, directly adjacent to Sumners Ponds’ picturesque lakes, woodlands and café, the new development is situated in the heart of beautiful West Sussex countryside.

Consisting of two, three and four-bedroom homes, all 32 properties will be constructed to a high EPC B rating, saving purchasers on average £2,207 on energy bills. Prices start from £475,000.

Sigma Homes is currently taking reservations to move in this Spring and is offering Part Exchange, Easy Move and Own New incentives on selected plots.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have opened the doors to our new show home at Sumners Fields. This idyllic development is located close to a village centre with plenty of essential amenities, plus the added benefit of Sumners Ponds on its doorstep, with picturesque scenery, walking trails through the woods, and a lovely lakeside café.

"Each of our homes is built to a high specification, with energy-efficient features, large spacious rooms and thoughtful finishing touches which are unlike many other new builds currently on the market.

“This show home really exhibits the functionality and quality of the homes at Sumners Fields, and we would encourage anyone who is interested to contact our sales team to arrange a viewing.”

The interior design features classic elements, such as the shaker-style cabinetry in the kitchen, paired with modern furniture and textures, such as the curved wooden dining table with boucle chairs, or the matt black fixtures in the family bathroom. A key design feature throughout the home is the use of various shades of green, which bring a fresh, on-trend colour scheme to the space.

Whether in furniture upholstery, wallpaper, painted walls, or soft furnishings, hues of olive, sage, and khaki create focal points in several rooms. The principal bedroom and downstairs WC each boast bold feature walls adorned with vibrant, floral-themed wallpaper.

The two children’s bedrooms have been thoughtfully designed to reflect their unique personalities—one room brings a jungle theme to life for a younger child with Winnie the Pooh wallpaper, while the other celebrates a cricket-inspired look perfect for a teenager bringing the local cricket team into focus.

All of the homes have off-road parking and electric vehicle charging points, located in either the garage or driveway. Throughout the development, there will be new planting as well as public open green space.

Barns Green offers a range of local amenities just a short distance from the development, including a primary school, shop/post office, sports club, village hall and welcoming pub. The area is well-connected by public transport, with easy access to the historic market town of Horsham.

The nearby Christ's Hospital train station offers regular services to London in around 70 minutes, alternatively, Horsham offers quicker options and Gatwick Airport is just a 35-minute journey away.

Sigma Homes currently has five live developments in premium locations across East, West Sussex and Surrey.

All homes are highly energy efficient and built using timber frame construction to maximise thermal efficiency and achieve a high EPC rating.