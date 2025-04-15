Sign up for the Beachy Head Lighthouse Walk on May 25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IT'S almost that time of year again - the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM's Lighthouse Challenge fundraising walk.

And this year it's much earlier in the year - the date is Sunday May 25.

Here's Martin Wellings, one of the organisers: "For those who have not completed the Challenge before, it essentially involves a marshalled walk to and around the Beachy Head Lighthouse.

"We ask for a modest entry fee which is donated to local charities.

Lighthouse Challenge fundraising walk

"This is only possible on certain days of the year and has proved very popular, with usually in excess of 1000 walkers taking part, each receiving a commemorative certificate at the end."

The arrival point is at the kiosk at the foot of the Downs by Bedes school in Eastbourne. On arrival, participants proceed up the lane for approximately half a mile to Whitbread Hollow where you will find the check-in desks.

Once checked-in, you set off across the Downs to Cow Gap (approx. 15 minutes), down the steps to the beach and over the rocks, boulders, sand and slippery seaweed to the lighthouse (average 60 minutes).

To take part, you need to be reasonably fit for a mixture of walking and clambering. Some of the rocks around the lighthouse are quite large and, due to seaweed, parts of the route can also be very slippery - the going gets more difficult the nearer to the lighthouse you get!

There is an entry fee of £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Profits made go to local charities while part of the funds raised are set aside towards the next re-paint of the lighthouse.

For more information, go to Beachy Head Lighthouse Challenge - Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM

To book your tickets, go to Buy tickets – Beachy Head Lighthouse Challenge – Kiosk at foot of Downs