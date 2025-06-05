Significant development of a Triangulation for Rotary

The Rotary Club of Chichester has been in existence for 105 years and made many contributions to the community in Chichester. However, one of the most significant developments in the Club’s long history took place on May 17th in Speyer, Germany. A triangulation was agreed between the Rotary Clubs of Speyer , Faenza in Italy and Chichester.

The Triangulation will bring significant benefits to the Rotary Club of Chichester and participation in an excellent Student Exchange scheme. All three important small cities share a rich history and culture particularly music, art and theatre. All cities now have a keen interest in wine!

In these worrying times of conflict and climate change challenges, it is so important to foster friendships, understanding, support for our communities and indeed internationally through Rotary. Rotary is the biggest NGO ( non-government organisation) in the world with 1.3 million Rotarians and clubs in virtually every country of the world. This means they can tackle global issues such as Ending Polio and quickly responding to natural disasters

Speyer is one of the oldest cities in Germany and is situated on the Rhine close to Mannheim, Hockenheim and Heidelberg.

Handel's Gloria in the crypt of Speyer cathedral

For the Triangulation, the Rotary Club of Speyer had prepared an excellent programme for the three days from May16th to May 19th. It was going to turn out to be a very significant moment for the Club as it confirmed the links and cooperation of the Triangulation between the Speyer, Faenza in Italy and our Club. It will bring significant benefits to our Club particularly with the Student exchange programme.

The first evening was an informal dinner at the new VR bank building with a terrace with magnificent panoramic views of Speyer. It became quickly obvious that we would all get on well together.

The second day began with a visit to the impressive Speyer Cathedral built in 1030 just a few years before Chichester Cathedral in 1075. As well as a guided tour there was a special organ recital and a Handel concert in the huge crypt under the Cathedral. We then met with the young Mayor, Stephanie Seiler, at the famous UNESCO site of the Judenhof ( Jewish quarter) which has it is believe the oldest mikvah or ritual bath north of the alps and then lunch.

It was back to the Cathedral for a very special evening and a first for Speyer of meal being served in the unique Kaisersaal room high in the tower of the Cathedral. There were speeches confirming the Triangulation. Two of the students gave a very good account of the student exchange scheme.

Maximillian Strasse, Speyer

Sunday morning was a visit to the Hambach Castle in the woods near Neustadt. It was a fascinating tour of the place that was the start of German and European democracy in 1832 and where the modern German flag originated. The exhibition was excellent and a chance for some fun dressing up.

It had been an excellent first triangulation and firm foundations laid for the future. The next Triangulation will take place in Chichester from 5th to 7th of June 2026 . The student exchange will be in Speyer in 2026 and we hope five students from Chichester University will take part.

There can no doubt this Triangulation will bring many benefits both financially, culturally and educationally to Chichester.

Richard Plowman

President of the Rotary Club of Chichester