Silent movie presentation in Eastbourne - Harold Lloyd in "Safety Last"
Do come along to this, it is sure to be a really fun event.
Not only are we showing this iconic silent movie but we have Jonathan Hope, who is the assistant organist at Gloucester Cathedral, to play the organ accompaniment.
Jonathan has an astounding pedigree and has toured as a recitalist throughout the world.
Before going to Gloucester he was organ scholar at both Winchester and Southwark Cathedrals. He has made this business of accompanying silent movies something of a speciality so don't miss it.
Entry is £15 which will include a glass of wine.
St Saviour's, South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4UT 27th September at 7:30pm
Full details from our website: stsaviourseastbourne.org.uk/concerts