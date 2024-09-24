Silver bloom awards for Billingshurst
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Representatives from the village attended where they scooped Silver Gilts in the Town, Small Park and Churchyard categories. An additional surprise Community Champion award was presented to Council Clerk and keen In Bloomer, Greg Burt, who spearheads the village's efforts, which he also did whilst in a previous role in Hampshire from 1999-2013.
Parish Council Chairman Cllr Doug Waller paid tribute to the effort which went in across the parish to keep Billingshurst looking so good. "Whilst Parish Council staff and contractors do a silver-stirling job, the work of all the voluntary groups and individuals make it look even better so thanks and congratulations to all concerned. "
The Friends of Station Road Community Gardens has been holding extra community gardening days over the last year to boost its score, and it was the first year that St Mary's Church had entered the Churchyard category.
Local gardeners are due to hear how well they did in the local Billingshurst in Bloom competition awards this Wednesday evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.