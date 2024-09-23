Silverdale Primary Academy joins BBC 6 Music T-Shirt Day for third year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an exciting display of creativity and musical passion, the students and staff of Silverdale Primary Academy took part en masse in BBC 6 Music's annual T-Shirt Day for the third year.

The event, held on Thursday, September 19, saw the entire school community invited to wear T-shirts representing their favourite bands and artists, celebrating both the diversity and joy of music.

From rock legends to contemporary pop icons, the school was awash with colourful designs and vibrant enthusiasm as students from every year group showcased their musical tastes. Teachers joined in the fun, sharing stories of their own favourite bands and introducing the students to a wide variety of genres.

Principal Jonathan Morris said: "It was incredible to see the school come together to celebrate music in such a creative way. BBC 6 Music T-Shirt Day is a fantastic initiative that encourages both individuality and unity through the power of music. Our students were buzzing with excitement, and it was a day filled with positivity and fun."

In a special highlight of the day, Silverdale Primary Academy was mentioned on the Huw Stephens show on BBC 6 Music, bringing national attention to the school's enthusiastic participation. Principal Jonathan Morris even took part in the show’s daily quiz, adding a fun and competitive twist to the event.

This marks the third year Silverdale Primary has participated in the event, with each year growing in excitement and school-wide involvement. The day also served as an opportunity for the children to learn more about the history of different musical genres.

Jonathan Morris, academy principal quoted: "We hope this event inspires our students to explore the world of music even further and to express themselves creatively."

The Silverdale Primary community looks forward to continuing the tradition and participating in future music-themed events, further fostering a love for the arts among its students.