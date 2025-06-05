Simmons Gainsford Sponsors ‘Young Person of the Year’ Award

Simmons Gainsford, part of the Sumer Group, has announced that the firm is proudly sponsoring the ‘Young Person of the Year’ award as part of the Community Awards 2025 hosted by Ashdown Radio in association with Wealden Volunteering.

This award celebrates the incredible achievements and positive impact of young individuals in the community from across Crowborough, Uckfield, Heathfield, and surrounding areas.

Nominations are open until Friday, 27 June 2025 at 23:59. Finalists will be announced by the end of July, ahead of the awards night taking place at the East Sussex National Hotel on Friday, 26 September.

Jane Atherton, Outsourcing Partner at Simmons Gainsford, commented:“We are honoured to support initiatives that recognise the incredible contributions of individuals within our community. Sponsoring the ‘Young Person of the Year’ award is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to encouraging and uplifting the next generation. We are looking for nominations that showcase young people who have gone above and beyond – whether it's throughshowing bravery in overcoming adversity, volunteering, academic excellence, or making a difference to others’ lives, we want to hear their stories.”

Simmons Gainsford's Jane Atherton and Simon Steele-Williams of Parfitt Cresswell Solicitors (sponsor of the ‘Parent/Guardian of the Year’ award).

This sponsorship reflects Simmons Gainsford’s ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation and celebrating the individuals who make a real difference in our communities.

For full details and to submit a nomination, please visit: Young Person of the Year Award – Ashdown Radio