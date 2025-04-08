Simon Rogan MBE raises £8,000 at special dinner in support of Mind Charity at The Seaview, East Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Seaview in East Preston welcomed one of the most celebrated figures in British gastronomy, Simon Rogan MBE, on Wednesday 12th March. Chef & Owner of multiple Michelin starred restaurants including L'Enclume (3*), hosted an exclusive evening in support of Mind, the mental health charity. The event raised an incredible £8,000 for Mind.

Simon Rogan, widely regarded as a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement, has redefined modern British cuisine with his focus on hyperlocal and seasonal ingredients. In 2002, Simon opened L’Enclume, his debut restaurant in the picturesque Lake District village of Cartmel.

Today, L’Enclume is one of only a handful of restaurants in the UK to hold three Michelin stars and has been awarded the top ranking in La Liste. Simon is the first British chef to achieve this prestigious honour.

Alongside L'Enclume, Simon's portfolio includes Lake District restaurants Rogan & Co (1*), Henrock within Lintwaite House Hotel and chef's table experience, Aulis. Outside of Cumbria, Simon's restaurants comprise of Aulis London (1*), alongside restaurants in Hong Kong, Malta and Thailand.

The evening at The Seaview showcased Simon Rogan’s exceptional culinary talent with guests enjoying a carefully curated menu, offering an unforgettable experience in Sussex’s charming village of East Preston. The nine-course tasting menu included Bramsell Farm Venison in Coal Oil, Trenchmore Wagyu Short Ribs, Morecambe Bay Shrimp, Ossetra Caviar, and more.

A special thank you to Trenchmore Farm in Horsham, a pioneering sustainable farm in West Sussex. Their Sussex Wagyu herd is slow-grown and grass-fed, roaming the farm’s lush fields in summer and spending winter in their award-winning Roundhouse Barn, designed for their health and happiness. Since 2012, Trenchmore has transformed its land using regenerative farming, focusing on soil health, biodiversity, and ethical food production. Their dedication to sustainability and quality is evident in every cut of beef, and we are proud to showcase their exceptional Wagyu at our event.

We also want to express our gratitude to MCB Seafoods, a family-run business based in Brighton. With over 25 years of experience, they provide some of the freshest and most responsibly sourced seafood available. Their commitment to sustainability and full traceability ensures that every ingredient we use meets the highest standards. Thank you to Surrey Deer Management, TG Fruits Brighton and Hygiene Chemicals Worthing for their support.

Visit: https://the-seaview.co.uk