Simply the best - care home worker scoops coveted national title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Sycamore Grove care home in Stone Cross are celebrating because their wonderful colleague, Mervyn Knights, has beaten all the competition to be crowned National Foundation Champion of the Year in the Barchester Care Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 262 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,250 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Mervyn is over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating dozens of other nominees to the coveted title in recognition of all his hard work fundraising for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year Mervyn came up with the genius idea of holding a Cook Off between the Managing Directors of Barchester’s five divisions to raise funds for Barchester’s Foundation which helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area. The event was a huge success. The MDs all produced amazing dishes of an exceptionally high standard and, supported by the homes in their divisions, collectively raised almost £25,000 for the Foundation.

Peter Calveley, Mervyn Knights and Simon Mcall

Mervyn Knights, Hospitality Development and Standards Manager, said: “I can’t believe I have been named the national winner! I am so proud and so thankful to everyone who nominated and voted for me. It means the world to be recognised for doing something I am so passionate about. The Foundation does such vital work, I’m so happy I was able to play a part in helping so many people.”

Mervyn’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s many exemplary staff members who work tirelessly to deliver the best care to their residents and patients every day.

General Manager of Sycamore Grove care home, Heather Nwansi, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement, the whole home is so proud of Mervyn. He is so dedicated and always go the extra mile. The MD Cook Off was such a wonderful idea and he organised the whole thing brilliantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, added: “Hosting the Barchester Care Awards where we recognise and thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication is without doubt my favourite day of the year. We have the best teams in the world and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of our members of staff, they are all absolutely amazing.”