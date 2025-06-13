Sing-along smiles light up East Grinstead care home
A familiar face and much-loved performer at Charters Court, Kate once again brought the magic with her vibrant energy, dazzling style, and a repertoire of classic favourites that had everyone clapping, singing, and swaying along.
Two of our most enthusiastic dancers, resident Mary Perris and Care Assistant, Akhil Vikraman, were on their feet for the entire session, leading the charge in what turned out to be a lively and heartwarming morning. The whole community joined in, their voices filling the room and spirits soaring with every note.
Julie Harper, Home Manager at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home said:
“Kate brings such joy and connection to our residents. You can see how much it means to everyone, it’s more than just music, it’s happiness, nostalgia, and a sense of togetherness.”
Kate Bassett’s regular visits have become a cherished part of life at Charters Court, and the team is already looking forward to her next appearance.
