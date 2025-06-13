Sing-along smiles light up East Grinstead care home

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home in East Grinstead, West Sussex, were all smiles this week as the home was filled with the joyful sound of music, laughter, and dancing during a special sing-along session with the ever-popular Kate Bassett.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A familiar face and much-loved performer at Charters Court, Kate once again brought the magic with her vibrant energy, dazzling style, and a repertoire of classic favourites that had everyone clapping, singing, and swaying along.

Two of our most enthusiastic dancers, resident Mary Perris and Care Assistant, Akhil Vikraman, were on their feet for the entire session, leading the charge in what turned out to be a lively and heartwarming morning. The whole community joined in, their voices filling the room and spirits soaring with every note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Harper, Home Manager at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home said:

Resident Mary Perris and Care Assistant, Akhil Vikraman dancing at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home

“Kate brings such joy and connection to our residents. You can see how much it means to everyone, it’s more than just music, it’s happiness, nostalgia, and a sense of togetherness.”

Kate Bassett’s regular visits have become a cherished part of life at Charters Court, and the team is already looking forward to her next appearance.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes