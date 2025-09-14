Sing Dvorak's Mass in D major at Horsham workshop

A one-day choral workshop for all voices.

Come and join us at Christ’s Hospital by Horsham on November 1st for a joyful musical masterclass with Adrian Bawtree, musical director for the day, when we’ll be singing and investigating Dvorak’s Mass in D major.

This uplifting work, full of radiant melodies and heartfelt devotion, is a delight to sing. Whether you come with friends or on your own, you’ll enjoy making music together and discovering why this Mass has become a favourite with choirs worldwide.

Adrian Bawtree is well known within the Christ’s Hospital community having been a pupil at the school and, eventually, the school’s Director of Music, and is currently Director of Music at Rochester Cathedral. He is a highly regarded choral director, known to choirs across the south east of England and is Director of Music for Rochester Choral Society .He is a former assistant organist at Canterbury Cathedral.

Helen Wharmby will be our excellent accompanist for the day. She is our own choir’s accompanist and will be known to singers from other choirs in our area.

Our day, which will start with registration at 10.00 a.m., will culminate in a full run through of the Mass, making the whole experience a memorable occasion, and especially helpful for singers expecting or hoping to sing it with their own choirs in the future.

Workshop tickets are £20 per person and are on sale via www.CHChoralSoc.org. Further details, such as timings and refreshments are also on our website.