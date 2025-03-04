Singing success in the north (of the county!)

Nine schools and choirs, 140 singers and one stunning location, this year’s Sings Live! North truly delivered. Sings Live! North followed hot on the heels of the southern version which took place two weeks before and is the Key Stage 3 singing offer from West Sussex Music.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert which featured singers from Christ’s Hospital, Collyer's, Hazelwick School, Ifield Community College, Imberhorne School, Oathall Community College, The Forest School, The Gatwick School, and the West Sussex Youth Choir, took place in the inspiring surroundings of the chapel at Christ’s Hospital School near Horsham.

It was the first time the event had taken place at Christ’s Hospital and the location gave an incredible atmosphere to the acoustics provided by the young people’s voices. We are indebted to the head teacher and team at Christ’s Hospital for their generosity in providing such an uplifting venue and for their hospitality on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sings Live! is a free singing programme for West Sussex secondary schools, which is aimed at KS3 students (11-14yr olds), school choirs (11-18 yr olds) and SEND secondary schools (11-18yr olds).

Choirs from West Sussex performed at Christ's Hospital Chapel recently

Rachel Maby, West Sussex Music’s Schools Singing Leader, said: “Every year Sings Live! gets better and better. Our Worthing event two weeks ago was a huge success, and it was great to see the Sings Live! North choir achieve so much too. It was the first time we’d held the event at Christ’s Hospital School, and they have been so helpful the whole way through. The chapel has incredible acoustics and was really the cherry on the cake when it came to the live performance aspect for the young people taking part.”

The Sings Live! programme was kicked off back in October with partners The Sixteen, one of the UK’s finest professional choral groups. During the autumn term West Sussex Music provided resources for the massed songs for participants to learn prior to the event, which schools then rehearsed and performed together on the day.

Participating schools also had the opportunity to perform a song of their choice as well with a backing track or live piano/guitar accompaniment, which gave students the experience of performing to a large audience. Workshops with Rachel then supported the choirs for the public performances in Worthing and Horsham. If you are a young person, or know a young person wanting to take their singing to the next level, have a look at Youth Choirs offered by West Sussex Music here.