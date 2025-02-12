Singing with the stars at Haviland House in Goring by Sea

Remembering the Musicals was the theme for professional singer, Amy Marchant, as she entertained residents at Haviland House, Guild Care’s dedicated home for people living with dementia. The popular event, organised by activities coordinator, Kirsty Baron, took place in the home’s spacious Ashmount Room. Residents gathered to enjoy singing along, dancing, and remembering award-winning musicals of the West End including The King & I, Half a Sixpence, and Oklahoma!.

Kirsty said, “Amy is a great singer and everyone loves to hear her perform, but it’s the extra level she brings, as she also talks a little about the musicals which makes it extra meaningful.”

The afternoon was even more special thanks to the connection Amy has with Guild Care. Amy’s first job at 16 was with the charity! After she went on to attend drama school and performed on cruise ships, Amy changed direction to become an activities coordinator with Guild Care. She later decided to combine her flair for singing with her deep understanding of the care home environment and how valuable music is for residents.

“Guild Care were the first to book me as a singer!” Amy recalled. “I love how you can have a roomful of residents, some may even be non-verbal, then I start a certain song and the whole demeanour changes. It brings memories and emotions. That’s what music does, it’s amazing. There’s also always encouragement at Guild Care from staff engaging with residents to get involved, to sing, tap to the beat, or get up and dance. It’s so lovely here.”

Music inspires joy and connection at Haviland House

Everyone living at Haviland House was invited to attend the performance and Kirsty encourages the residents to come along. “Each person will get something different from listening to live music, whether it triggers memories of times past, or they enjoy the rhythms, the atmosphere or movement,” Kirsty said.

“Music has the power to transport people to another time and place. It’s wonderful to see people light up, they know the words and can connect, even if they might struggle remembering other things. It’s brilliant to see the effect it has.”

Kirsty arranges a full programme of activities at Haviland House each day, with a variety to suit almost every taste, from ping pong and carpet bowling to a weekly quiz, chair yoga, and performances by professional dancers and singers including Amy Marchant who remains a favourite with residents.