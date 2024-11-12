Sisterly love pushes Eva through challenge to help fight kidney disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old A-level student from Steyning with severe arthritis has taken on a challenging 40-mile walk to support her sister, who is on the brink of kidney failure.

Eva Coles walked along the South Downs Way, from Poynings to the Seven Sisters in Eastbourne to support her 19-year-old sister, Lissy, and raise money for Kidney Research UK.

Eva said: “Lissy will soon need dialysis or a transplant to keep her alive. When she was diagnosed eight years ago I thought I’d be the one to donate a kidney. Unfortunately, in 2020, I was diagnosed with arthritis in all of my joints and I’m now on immunosuppressants to try to reduce the inflammation, meaning I cannot be Lissy’s donor. That’s why I took on this challenge, to help in my own way.”

Lissy, who studies psychology at the University of Brighton, was just 11-years-old and experiencing bad migraines when her optician found haemorrhaging behind her eye. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors realised her blood pressure was dangerously high and diagnosed her with kidney disease. Without the referral from the optician, the family were told Lissy could have died within days.

Lissy and Eva are really grateful for the support they have received, and the interest people have shown in the impact kidney disease can have.

Eva experiences anxiety, which was impacted by Lissy’s diagnosis, and exacerbated further by her own arthritis.

"I struggle to leave the house and leave my sister,” Eva said. “I have experienced depression, and it has all been really hard. I’m now a young carer for Lissy. She’s my best friend.”

At one point Eva’s arthritis was so severe she couldn’t get out of bed for months. “The condition wears my joints away which makes it hard for me to move,” she said. “That ruined my school experience, all my grades dropped, and I lost my friends.

“Completing this fundraising walk was both challenging and painful. It took me 21 hours over three days to complete the 40 miles and I cried after each day because I was so proud. I just kept thinking of Lissy and everyone else with kidney disease who research could help and that really motivated me. I knew I had to finish.”

The sisters are best friends

Lissy hasn’t been able to experience the typical life of a university student, due to the fatigue her kidney disease causes. It’s rapidly getting worse and soon she will need either ongoing dialysis, potentially in hospital three times a week, or she will face having a transplant followed by a life-long regime of medication.

Lissy said: “I go to bed at 9.30pm and wake up at 11.30am still exhausted. I have to try not to overexert myself because I am prone to infection and had sepsis not long ago.

“My dad plans to donate his kidney and I’m trying to stay positive, but the possibility of dialysis and how it will impact my life is scary. I want to enjoy life and fulfil my ambition to become a counsellor, supporting others.”

Lissy is hugely grateful to her sister for taking on the walk and raising over £1,700, despite her own health difficulties.

Sisters Eva and Lissy are supporting Kidney Research UK's appeal to raise funds for vital research

Lissy said: “I know how much Eva struggles, so it was incredibly impressive to see her complete this challenge. She struggled to go to school or even get out of bed, so when she told me she was going to walk 40 miles I didn’t believe her! It’s an amazing achievement and so inspirational.”

The sisters are encouraging people to think of those affected by kidney disease, especially over the festive season.

Eva said: “I have been so overwhelmed by how much support we’ve received. It shows how much people care about kidney disease and how it affects families like ours. It’s heartwarming and I hope people will continue giving to help others this Christmas.

Lucy Sreeves, executive director at Kidney Research UK, said: “Lissy and Eva both understand the difference research advances can make to kidney patients and their families and we are so grateful for their support. We are determined to improve patients’ lives through our work. We appreciate every penny people are able to spare in order to give the gift of research and save more lives from being devastated by kidney disease.”

To make a donation to Kidney Research UK’s Christmas appeal, visit: kidneyresearchuk.org/eva-and-lissy