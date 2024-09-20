Six East Sussex Bridge Clubs join forces to raise funds for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six East Sussex bridge clubs completed a five-day Bridgeathon challenge as part of the English Bridge Union’s, Festival of Bridge. Together they undertook a bridge marathon from 9 – 13 September, generously hosted by the East Sussex National Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa near Uckfield.

Funds raised exceeded all expectations and at the time of going to press they amounted to a massive £2,692. Nationally the Festival of Bridge has raised £60.025 for Cancer Research UK. The East Sussex Bridgeathon was proud to be the 4th highest contributor in the UK.

The clubs taking part were: Burwash Duplicate Bridge Club, Buxted Park Bridge Club, Cross in Hand Bridge Club, Mayfield U3A Bridge Club, Mila’s Bridge Club at Punnetts Town and Sovereign Harbour Bridge Club in Eastbourne.

Organiser and member of the Cross in Hand Bridge Club, Dianne Steele, said: “The success of this project is the result of amazing teamwork, the goodwill of around 60 bridge players and the generosity of our host, Manager John Woodward of the East Sussex National Hotel.

"Cancer is a disease that has touched the lives of many people making Cancer Research UK widely supported.

"We are all thrilled with the results.”

The Bridgeathon was also used to encourage members of the public to take up the game of bridge.

Bridge lessons are easily available in the Wealden area and anyone interested in learning is invited to contact their local club for more information.