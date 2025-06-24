Six-times French champion Mélanie Astles to make Eastbourne Airshow debut

The first and only woman to compete in the Red Bull Air Race, Mélanie ranks among the top five female pilots in the world at the highest level of aerobatics and is the current British Open Aerobatics Unlimited Champion.

The trailblazing aviator who funded her own flying training while working in gas stations, will perform on Thursday and Friday in an Extra 330, marking the first solo aerobatic performance by a female pilot at the free seafront show.

Also making their Eastbourne Airshow debut will be Stampe Formation Team featuring four open cockpit biplanes in a barnstorming display reminiscent of the 1930s and 40s, performing on all four days of the show.

On Saturday and Sunday the Strikemaster fast jet will zoom into town for a weekend of fun, and in another coup, Eastbourne will be the first UK airshow in a great many years to welcome the newly restored ‘Moonbeam’ Mustang P-51D display, having recently arrived from the USA.

The latest announcements complete the previously announced flying line-up at the UK’s Best Free Airshow* which includes the RAF Typhoon (Fri-Sun), Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane), Tutor, Royal Navy Black Cats Helicopter Display Team and the world famous Red Arrows, flying every day.

They are also joined every day by the Norwegian Vampire, Rich Goodwin’s Jet Pitts – the world’s only jet-powered Pitts Special – a solo display from the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, the Jet Provost (Thurs – Fri) and the Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Spitfire XIX (Fri – Sun) which arrives just in time to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “We’ve got four incredible days in store for Airbourne fans this year, from fast jet favourites and historic warbirds to some stunning debuts and of course the Red Arrows – every day offers a superb line-up!

“Airbourne is such an important driver for STEM, so to welcome the current British champion and world’s first female Red Bull racer to the show, makes this year’s show even more special – inspiring not only young women to fly but supporting all young people with potential career pathways.”

Entry to Airbourne is free and ground attractions open at 10.30am every day with interactive RAF, Army and Navy displays along with children’s entertainment and a wide array of retail and food outlets.

For the best views of all the flying, fans can book a premium spot in the Aviator Club for the ultimate VIP fine dining and inclusive bar experience, or The Departure Lounge viewing enclosure returns with a premium barbecue and drinks package, all in an informal garden setting.

Promenade and elevated Grandstand seating is also available to pre-book, along with car parking, including premium parking close to the airshow site.

In the evenings, Eastbourne Bandstand will host tribute shows to the Spice Girls, Queen and ELO, or for the ultimate Top Gun experience, a brand new Afterburn Party will bring full throttle live music to the Town Hall at an official after party organised by Eastbourne Music Fest.

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Brufords, Cloud Connx, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, EDEAL, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, idverde, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, Pureprint, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Stagecoach, Trafalgar Theatres, The View Hotel and Visit Eastbourne.

Also supporting the show is Caffyns – the Eastbourne Airshow Official Pilot Transfer Sponsor dealership - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles.

Fans can support the show and keep Airbourne flying high with a one off donation or a monthly pledge from as little as £2 a month at www.SaveAirbourne.com, with all proceeds supporting the flying displays at the show.

For more information or to book hospitality, seating, parking, pre-order a programme or make a donation visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com.

* Voted by Airscene

The full flying line-up includes:

(all every day unless otherwise stated)

RAF Red Arrows

RAF Typhoon FGR4 (Fri – Sun)

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

RAF Tutor T1

Royal Navy Black Cats Helicopter Display Team

Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron Vampire FB-52

Rich Goodwin Jet Pitts

Stampe Formation Team

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers (solo)

Mélanie Astles Extra 330 (Thurs – Fri)

Jet Provost T5 (Thurs – Fri)

Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Spitfire Mk XIX (Fri – Sun)

Strikemaster (Sat – Sun)

Mustang P-51D ‘Moonbeam’ (Sat – Sun)

