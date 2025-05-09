Skate Fest is back for Mid Sussex for May half term!
Then come along to one of our free community Skate Fest events during May half term. There will also be music and DJ workshops, art and rap and you can get your wheels checked.
You don’t need to book, just turn up on the day at any one of three events during the school holidays. Children of all ages are welcome.
Organised by Mid Sussex District Council, the events will be happening from 2pm – 4.30pm on:
- Tuesday May 27th @ St John’s Park, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AA
- Wednesday May 28th @ Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LR
- Thursday May 29th @ King George’s Field, East Grinstead, RH19 3LH
Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “It’s great that we’re holding these skate events again as they’re always so popular for children of all ages. Grab your skateboard and come and join us!”
Skate Fest is just one of many free community events organised by the council for youngsters during school holidays. It follows on from Playdays events that were held earlier this year with more than 1,550 people attending the February half-term days.
For more information, visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays