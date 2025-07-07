Skills East Sussex celebrates 10-year milestone

Skills East Sussex is celebrating a decade of working to improve local employment and skills levels and boost economic prosperity in East Sussex.

Initially commissioned and funded by the county council for just two years, Skills East Sussex (SES) began in 2015 with a clear founding mission to raise prosperity, support vulnerable residents and ensure that people of all ages had the skills they needed to succeed.

This original project laid the foundations for a decade of skills transformation in the county.

As the county’s strategic body for employment and skills, SES has grown from a modest local partnership into a nationally recognised model of best practice since it was first established 10 years ago.

Members of Skills East Sussex celebrate the programme’s 10-year milestone.

Councillor Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said: “I am delighted to celebrate the success of Skills East Sussex.

“What started as a small project has grown into an established county-wide movement involving schools, colleges, universities, employers, government departments, the National Careers Service, and community organisations.

“Because the partnership is so well established, it is able to respond quickly to new policy and funding opportunities, helping more residents gain qualifications and secure employment.”

Over the past ten years, SES has worked collaboratively to:

launch six industry sector task groups to align education with industry needs as well as an apprenticeship forum, an unemployment forum and an adult learning network

establish one of the UK’s first Careers Hubs, now supporting over 40 primary schools as well as all secondary schools in the county with flagship initiatives like Open Doors, the ICAN Careers Fair, and the Steps to Success programme for vulnerable young people

help East Sussex businesses navigate apprenticeships and access ESCC’s apprenticeship levy funding, through the TRANSFORM programme

develop a range of innovative adult learning and employment programmes including Moving on Up, Support into Work, and Multiply, helping adults find work and improve their skills

collectively secure over £60million of additional funding since 2017 for the delivery of employment and skills initiatives and for capital infrastructure, including Plumpton College’s AgriFood Centre and immersive learning environments at East Sussex College

SES has also led the county’s response to major employment and skills challenges in recent years, including the pandemic, Brexit and the current cost-of-living crisis, by adapting quickly and delivering targeted employment and skills initiatives in new ways.

Councillor Penny di Cara, the county council’s cabinet member for economy, said: “The success of Skills East Sussex is a fantastic example of the power of collaborative working.

“Through working together, the organisations involved in the initiative have not only improved outcomes for individuals but also strengthened our local economy.

“Our adult Level 3 qualification rates have risen by almost 10 per cent since 2015, and we have seen less severe increases in unemployment during challenging periods compared to areas with similar geographic make up.

“With a strong foundation and a clear vision, the partnership is poised to continue making a difference in East Sussex for years to come.”

Looking to the future, SES will become Skills and Employment East Sussex this year.

The initiative will shape and adopt the East Sussex element of a new ‘Get Sussex Working Plan’, and focus on supporting digital and green skills, promoting inclusive employment and innovating to try to prevent unemployment.

Information on Skills East Sussex is available on the county council’s website at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/business/support/employment-skills-training/skills-east-sussex