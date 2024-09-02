Skydive in aid of StreetVet charity
Members of the team at Highcroft Veterinary Group in East Sussex will be literally jumping out their comfort zone at the end of September by taking part in a skydive, in the hope to raise lots of money for the charity, StreetVet.
StreetVet provide much-needed care to the pets of those experiencing homelessness across the UK. This includes buying medications; paying for life-saving operations; providing owners with daily essentials their pets need.
By supporting StreetVet you will be helping us to treat as many pets as possible across the UK that need our help and support. You will be helping us to increase the number of areas we outreach in so we can have more vets and vet nurses on the streets assisting more people and pets in need.
By enabling us to deliver this much-needed programme, we can ensure people without the resources to care for their animals can continue enjoying the unconditional love and companionship their pets provide to them.
The brave team at Highcroft would be really appreciative of any donation, if you are able.
The link to the teams Go Fund Me page can be found at https://gofund.me/54482015
