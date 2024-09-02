Skydive in aid of StreetVet charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vet team in Hailsham to jump out their comfort zone by taking part in a skydive to raise money for StreetVet charity

Members of the team at Highcroft Veterinary Group in East Sussex will be literally jumping out their comfort zone at the end of September by taking part in a skydive, in the hope to raise lots of money for the charity, StreetVet.

StreetVet provide much-needed care to the pets of those experiencing homelessness across the UK. This includes buying medications; paying for life-saving operations; providing owners with daily essentials their pets need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By supporting StreetVet you will be helping us to treat as many pets as possible across the UK that need our help and support. You will be helping us to increase the number of areas we outreach in so we can have more vets and vet nurses on the streets assisting more people and pets in need.

Some of the team taking part.

By enabling us to deliver this much-needed programme, we can ensure people without the resources to care for their animals can continue enjoying the unconditional love and companionship their pets provide to them.

The brave team at Highcroft would be really appreciative of any donation, if you are able.

The link to the teams Go Fund Me page can be found at https://gofund.me/54482015