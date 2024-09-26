‘Skye’ a rescue dog wins Top Dog of the Day trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 14th September at Mount Noddy Animal Centre, eight hundred and two people and their dogs participated in Noddy Fest, a fun dog show and fete. The 1st winners of the 18 classes qualified for entry into the final class of the action packed day, ‘Top Dog of the Day’ judged by Bruce Fogle, Vet and best-selling author on pet care and President of Mount Noddy Animal Centre.

‘Skye’, a 6 year old, Retriever mix, winner of the Rescue class went on to win the top prize of the day. The Agility Paddock attracted a lot of attention and thirty-nine dogs took part in the ‘Fastest time around the Agility Course’. The winner was Louise Peacock with ‘Buddy’ who won the prize for the fastest round, 13 seconds with only 1 fault.

On accepting the Top Dog of the Day Trophy, Skye’s owner Leo Koymans said: “There were so many lovely dogs today we can’t believe we’ve won. We fell in love with Skye when we first met her and are the proudest Mum and Dad today.”

‘Skye’ is a former Mount Noddy rescue dog and was adopted by the Koymans earlier in the year. When she first arrived at the Centre her health had been neglected, she was very overweight, had bad teeth and an ear infection. ‘Skye’ had been brought over from Greece during the Covid lockdown period when demand for young dogs outstripped availability in the UK. Post lockdown, Skye’s owners returned to work and she was left for 11 hours each day. Eventually she was given to a couple who had to relinguish her due to their own poor health.

'Skye' and proud owner Leo, judge Bruce Fogle and Eleanor Halsey, Greenwood Wealth Solutions

Mount Noddy is a working rehoming centre where we rescue, rehabilitate and rehome local cats and dogs, many of whom have been neglected and or cruelly treated. We are self-funded and it costs £358 a day to operate Mount Noddy Animal Centre and the money raised from Noddy Fest will go towards the care of our cats and dogs until we find them their forever homes.

Susan Botherway, Animal Centre Manager said: “It was wonderful to see so many rescue dogs in attendance at our show and hearing everyone's heartwarming stories - adopting is a truly rewarding experience on so many levels. By finding a companion in a rescue centre, not only are you freeing up space to help more dogs, you are giving a homeless animal a second chance and they will love you all the more for it.

Finding your new best friend in the form of a rescued pet - What can possibly be better!”

To find out how to adopt a cat or dog from Mount Noddy Animal Centre or find out how you can support our animal welfare work contact us by email: [email protected], 01243 773359 or visit our website: www.rspcasussexwest.org.uk