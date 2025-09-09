Slimming star Sharon Makes it to national semi-finals out of 13,000 contestants
Out of 13,000 group winners nationwide, Sharon has been selected as one of the top 50 contestants in the national competition.
Sharon, a member of the Hastings Slimming World group run by consultant Amanda Ray, has now reached her target weight after losing nearly 11 stone, and is inspiring others along the way.
Sharon and Amanda will travel to Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire on 5th October to represent the district of Surrey, Sussex and Kent borders at the next stage.
Sharon’s journey began in January 2024, after starting a new job at a pharmacy. She was issued a size 28 uniform that was too small — a moment that left her embarrassed but determined to make a change.
“I felt like a hypocrite,” Sharon explained. “I was giving health advice to patients, but I wasn’t in a healthy condition myself. I struggled with everyday tasks and always came home exhausted. I knew something had to change.”
Since then, Sharon has completely transformed her life. She has rebuilt her relationship with food thanks to Slimming World’s flexible plan and supportive group environment.
No longer exhausted at the end of the day, she now takes part in Yoga, Pilates, and fitness classes — activities she once thought were out of reach.
Even simple daily tasks, such as tying her shoelaces, are no longer a struggle. “I feel so much more confident,” Sharon said. “Slimming World has given me a whole new lease of life.”
Her achievement was further recognised when she received the prestigious Slimming World Club 50 award, celebrating members who lose over half of their body weight.
Slimming World highlights that losing just 10% of your body weight can bring a host of health benefits, including reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol, and reduced strain on joints — benefits Sharon is now enjoying in abundance.
Consultant Amanda Ray couldn’t be prouder: “Sharon has totally transformed her life,” Amanda said. “She’s living proof that it can be done. With support, encouragement and the right plan, anything is possible. I’d encourage anyone who wants to lose weight, get healthier and feel more confident to come along to one of my Slimming World groups.”
Amanda runs Slimming World sessions locally:
Bexhill – Wednesdays at 9.30am and 5.30pm at Town Square Social Club, London Road.
Little Common – Thursdays at 7.45am, 9.30am and 11am at Little Common Community Centre, Shepherds Close.
Hastings – Fridays at 8am, 9.30am and 11am at Blacklands Church Hall, Laton Road.
With her confidence soaring and her health transformed, Sharon is looking forward to representing the Surrey, Sussex and Kent borders at the national semi-finals — and continuing to inspire others to start their own journeys.
To find your local group please visit the Slimming World website www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call Amanda Ray on 07795169325.