Slimming star Sharon Makes it to national semi-finals out of 13,000 contestants

A Hastings woman has been named her Slimming World group’s Woman of the Year 2025 after an incredible weight-loss journey that has seen her shed more than 10 stone 11½lbs in just 18 months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out of 13,000 group winners nationwide, Sharon has been selected as one of the top 50 contestants in the national competition.

Sharon, a member of the Hastings Slimming World group run by consultant Amanda Ray, has now reached her target weight after losing nearly 11 stone, and is inspiring others along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon and Amanda will travel to Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire on 5th October to represent the district of Surrey, Sussex and Kent borders at the next stage.

Sharon was crowned Woman Of The Year in her Hastings Slimming World group and is now through to the National Semi Final in Derbyshire.

Sharon’s journey began in January 2024, after starting a new job at a pharmacy. She was issued a size 28 uniform that was too small — a moment that left her embarrassed but determined to make a change.

“I felt like a hypocrite,” Sharon explained. “I was giving health advice to patients, but I wasn’t in a healthy condition myself. I struggled with everyday tasks and always came home exhausted. I knew something had to change.”

Since then, Sharon has completely transformed her life. She has rebuilt her relationship with food thanks to Slimming World’s flexible plan and supportive group environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No longer exhausted at the end of the day, she now takes part in Yoga, Pilates, and fitness classes — activities she once thought were out of reach.

Even simple daily tasks, such as tying her shoelaces, are no longer a struggle. “I feel so much more confident,” Sharon said. “Slimming World has given me a whole new lease of life.”

Her achievement was further recognised when she received the prestigious Slimming World Club 50 award, celebrating members who lose over half of their body weight.

Slimming World highlights that losing just 10% of your body weight can bring a host of health benefits, including reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol, and reduced strain on joints — benefits Sharon is now enjoying in abundance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultant Amanda Ray couldn’t be prouder: “Sharon has totally transformed her life,” Amanda said. “She’s living proof that it can be done. With support, encouragement and the right plan, anything is possible. I’d encourage anyone who wants to lose weight, get healthier and feel more confident to come along to one of my Slimming World groups.”

Amanda runs Slimming World sessions locally:

Bexhill – Wednesdays at 9.30am and 5.30pm at Town Square Social Club, London Road.

Little Common – Thursdays at 7.45am, 9.30am and 11am at Little Common Community Centre, Shepherds Close.

Hastings – Fridays at 8am, 9.30am and 11am at Blacklands Church Hall, Laton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her confidence soaring and her health transformed, Sharon is looking forward to representing the Surrey, Sussex and Kent borders at the national semi-finals — and continuing to inspire others to start their own journeys.

To find your local group please visit the Slimming World website www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call Amanda Ray on 07795169325.