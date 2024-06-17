Small charity, big anniversary for Sussex MS Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A small but vital charity is celebrating a big anniversary.

Sussex MS Centre has turned 40 this year! It’s come a long way since it was first set up in 1984 in the grounds of Shoreham’s Southlands Hospital.

From the start its main offer has been High-Dosage Oxygen Therapy. Today it’s benefiting a wide range of people travelling from Hastings, up to Croydon and across to Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most members are living with MS but some seek help with other conditions when we have capacity. Oxygen is a great healer; it can really help to manage MS symptoms, speed recovery from broken bones and reduce inflammation. We also offer complementary therapies working alongside orthodox drugs.

Oxygen chamber leaving Southlands hospital in 1994 to make its way to Southwick.

Offering support groups and exercise classes, it’s also a great social hub. There’s a cafe for members, and a voluntary Social Committee runs themed evening events – a great way for people to have fun and get to know each other in a friendly environment. Members play an important role in the daily running of the Centre, too, whether as volunteer oxygen operators, receptionists, or trustees – or helping look after the garden, where they grow flowers, vegetables, and herbs.

EJ Stuttard, who has been Manager for the past five years, runs the Centre with colleagues Rebekah and Helen and says: "Our whole ethos is about self-empowerment and wellbeing. It’s a place where everyone who comes feels immediately welcome, a haven where people can find support, knowledge, and friendship, and help themselves to stay as happy, confident and positive as positive."

These are exciting times for the Centre! You can join in their 40th celebrations on Saturday, June 22 at their Summer Fair on Southwick Recreation Ground between 12- 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suspiciously Elvis will open the Fair where there will be stalls, more bands, an amateur dog show, children’s activities, food and drink and much merriment. It’s a chance to visit the Centre itself, find out more about what it does - and see the glorious Belle Oxygen Chamber.