SMART (Seventies Music and Retro Talk) coffee club welcomes new members
Joy had memories of the pier ballroom with the sprung floor. Also remembers at the end of George Street a milk vending machine.
Keith Veness had some old membership cards including the 58 Club Winchelsea beach and Aquarius George Street.
Keith Forbes was talking about the success of the Henry Ward Hall and looking forward to The Jonny Halifax Invocation on Saturday, Sepember 14t. Anne was talking about The Palm D'or and had photos of Witch Doctor and Pauline remembers seeing John Wilde’s amazing dancing.
Mick O’Dowd had lots of Hastings Pier photos and gig dates. Peter Ellingworth had a video of riding on the Hastings Tramway trolleybus at the East Anglian Transport Museum in Lowestoft.
Jackie Hersee had a sheet about ‘how to drive a trolleybus’ and it referred to Hastings as ‘a rather upper middle-class community’!
Merv Kennard had with him northern soul DJ Dave Evison's signed book and CDs of pirate radio broadcasts and Kenny Everett 1979 classics.
Paul Mulry had a framed poster of Radio North Sea International which would have been 50 years to the day it closed down.
Ian Marketis had a collection of T. Rex singles. Photos and cuttings are welcome for the website, from the 60s onwards with a connection to Hastings.
We also have a lively SMART chat group on facebook.com/groups/smart70s/ or contact Alan Esdaile [email protected] www.ninebattles.com
