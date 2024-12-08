SMART (Seventies Music And Retro Talk) coffee meet club

Our 76th meet at the White Rock Hotel and newbies were Colin and Yvonne Mitchell.

Colin was chatting about his involvement in Pink Floyd and The Beatles album covers.

Mo Elms had some Splash FM forms, Eastbourne local radio 101.6 fm guide and photos of Radio Caroline, Mi Amigo and RNI Radio North Sea.

Anthony ‘Nan’ Morland had a copy of The Beatles Please Please Me album with the gold label, photos from Fracmo, Collins and Hayes and a Steve Wright photo from the Radio One road show in Eastbourne.

Merv Kennard had some radio badges and 7” singles. Ian Marketis had a whole collection of Queen cd’s. Mick Thwaites had a copy of Paul McCartney’s autograph, ’Sticky Fingers’ cafe menu and Bill Wyman’s matches! Also a pile of Rolling Stones magazines.

Barry French brought along festive LP’s of Phil Spector’s, John Denver and The Muppets and Don Estelle.

General chat was about Eric Harmer’s Christmas record, the new book by Jim McCarthy Flowers In The Rain about The Move and Graham Nash coming to The White Rock Theatre.

Photos and cuttings are welcome for the website, from the 60s onwards with a connection to Hastings.

We also have a lively SMART chat group on facebook.com/groups/smart70s/ or contact Alan Esdaile [email protected] www.ninebattles.com