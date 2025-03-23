SMART (Seventies Music And Retro Talk) members meet in Hastings for coffee and a talk

User (UGC) Submitted

Our 78th meet and among the new people were Shona Goobie, Ricky Adelaide and Ernie Blocksage.

Shona was talking about the many groups she saw in the Yelton Hotel including Jinks and Grundy and talking to Kevin Burchett about the Scalliwags 50th reunion, which is happening on the 24th May in The Rum Shed on the pier.

Ricky was talking about the musicians he has worked with and the success of ‘The King Blues Band’. Ernie was reminiscing over the groups he has performed with including ‘Shyboy’ and ‘Deja Blue’ and remembers he did his first recording with Mick Mepham.

Anthony ‘Nan’ Morland had photos of The Union Regal Cinema, Silverhill before Asda, the cleared gas works site in Queens Road, and an ‘Ore Community Association’ 1960 membership card. Mick O’Dowd had hardback books, of Pete Townshend, Sting, Keith Richards and Genesis.

Mick Thwaites had the ‘Rolling Stones Story’ boxset, picture discs and some amazing Stones caricature figures.

Ian Marketis was talking about the Freddie Mercury tribute gig 20th April 1992. He had the programme, tickets, banner and video.

Merv Kennard had a collection of Radio 1 badges and a rare Radio Caroline ‘Loving Awareness’ badge from Nigel Kennard.

Photos and cuttings are welcome for the website, from the 60‘s onwards with a connection to Hastings.

We also have a lively SMART chat group on facebook.com/groups/smart70s/ or contact Alan Esdaile [email protected] ninebattles.com