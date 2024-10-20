SMART Seventies Music And Retro Talk members meet up for coffee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good turn out for our 75th meet at the White Rock Hotel.

Newbies were Mike and Helen Haddock. Mike had photos of M.P. Harris & Co Ltd building merchants in Bexhill and also letters from Radio Caroline dj’s that he booked in 1967, as well as a John Lee Hooker’s autograph.

Mick O’Dowd had The Mod Top 100 cd set. Barry French had a collection of Focus LP’s. Anthony ‘Nan’ Morland had photos of the seafront fluffy elephant, Collins & Hayes photo of Peter and Nicholas Hayes, and Queens Road photos including the Gulf garage. Digger had ‘Head On’ promotion leaflet and various cd’s and singles’.

Ian Marketis had his Kate Bush collection of music and autographed postcards from the 1979 London Palladium gig. Merv Kennard had more from his pirate radio archives and the book by Steve Conway ‘Shiprocked’ life on the waves with Radio Caroline.

Keith Veness had cards of ‘The Mariners’, Tudor Club, ‘Gracious’ gig on the pier and a ticket supper receipt from the Fifty Eight Club. Photos and cuttings are welcome for the website, from the 60‘s onwards with a connection to Hastings. We also have a lively SMART chat group on facebook.com/groups/smart70s/ or contact Alan Esdaile [email protected] www.ninebattles.com