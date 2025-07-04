Sneak preview at Hastings’ newest care home

Ponbay Lodge will be the ninth environmentally care home operated by Oyster Care Homes in the South of England, with compassion, community and quality at its core.

Located on The Ridge, Ponbay Lodge will provide residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 older people, with an innovative team of c.60 professionals delivering person-centred care in a dignified manner.

Offering an all-inclusive care package with no hidden fees to give residents and their families peace of mind, Ponbay Lodge’s interior is thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, quality, and sustainability.

All bedrooms at Ponbay Lodge are fully equipped with ensuite wet rooms, smart televisions, bespoke furniture, and mini fridges, and provide plenty of space for residents to add their own personal touches.

Other amenities include:

Bistro – a cosy space to enjoy freshly baked goods with family and friends.

Cinema – complete with plush armchairs and a popcorn machine.

Beauty Salon – where residents can indulge in regular hairdressing and pamper appointments.

Landscaped Gardens and Garden Rooms – bright and airy spaces, perfect for both relaxation in the sun and spending time on hobbies.

Library – a tranquil place for resident bookworms to dive into a novel or two.

Lounges – stylish communal areas, great for activities, conversation, and quality time with loved ones.

Vickie Willard, the General Manager at Ponbay Lodge, said, “Ponbay Lodge offers all-inclusive lifestyle, where residents can enjoy a wide range of services—all covered by one simple, transparent fee.

“From delicious home-cooked meals and stimulating social activities, to exceptional facilities and personalised care, everything is thoughtfully designed to provide comfort and reassurance. Community members are always welcome to join us and be part of life at Ponbay Lodge.”

To speak to Vickie about living or working at Ponbay Lodge, call 01424 533454, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.

