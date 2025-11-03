Society of Designer Craftsmen offers Chichester exhibition

Designer Craft – Tales in the Making is the exhibition from the Society of Designer Craftsmen at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from November 11-23.

Society administrator Pat Tempest said: “The Society of Designer Craftsmen is one of the UK’s largest and most prestigious craft organisations.

“Supporting its members through major exhibitions, events and creative networks, the Society offers contemporary makers the opportunity to be part of a family that stretches back over 140 years and includes a rollcall of some of the most famous names in craft design and thinking.

“Designer Craft – Tales in the Making promises to be more than an exhibition of beautiful craft. It will also be an invitation to peep inside the creative world of the makers themselves. Every work shown will carry a story: a memory, an influence, a spark of inspiration, a material choice or intricacies of the making process. These narrative fragments may intrigue or inform, and all will offer fascinating insights into the journey from concept to craft.

Over 40 talented members of the Society will be showcasing work across a wide range of disciplines. 12 of these are newly elected members who are exhibiting with the Society for the first time. Their inclusion highlights the vitality and future of contemporary craft within the Society’s long tradition.

“Four exhibiting members are local to Chichester, metal worker Samantha English, mixed media artist Kas Williams and stitched textile artists Carol Naylor and Anita Bell.”

Samantha said: “As a local maker, it feels especially meaningful to share my work here at the Oxmarket Contemporary with the Society of Designer Craftsmen and their exhibition, Designer Craft – Tales in the Making. My own practice focuses on vessels, landscapes and, more recently, sculptural pieces that seek to capture a glimpse, sensation or trace of memory. Each piece offers a place to hold, contemplate or safely keep personal memories, and I hope visitors will connect with those stories and tales while discovering their own.”

Kas said: “I’m thrilled to be exhibiting close to home alongside so many inspiring artists and makers. My contemporary abstracts are made from rich, layered surfaces that invite both touch and contemplation. By weaving together colour, texture, marks, and imagery, I create a visual language that floats across fields of reflection and transparency in a process I call three-dimensional painting. Colour has always felt like a current of energy to me – vivid, exuberant, impossible to ignore and I hope visitors will experience some of that along with a sense of texture and rhythm in my work.”

To complement the exhibition, artist demonstrations will take place on most days – and visitors will have the opportunity to see craft skills in action, from weaving, embroidery, felt-making and paper cutting to mosaics, ceramics and wood carving, offering a rare chance to meet the makers and watch them at work.

Pat added: “All works are for sale. The show offers an excellent opportunity for art and craft collectors and well as those seeking to buy unique, hand-crafted pieces destined to be treasured for generations.”