Sock-stealing Jack Russell ‘Butty’ crowned Best in Show at care home’s ‘Scruffs’

Butty was named 'Best in Show' at Beechwood Grove's 'Scruffs' dog show.

A Jack Russell with a penchant for stealing socks was named ‘Best in Show’ at Eastbourne care home Beechwood Grove’s ‘Scruffs’ dog show.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butty, owned by Jonathan Morgan, beat off competition from Poppy the Border Collie and Bichon Cross, Teddy, to win the prestigious category in a fun-filled afternoon that saw a parade of pooches put through their paces.

Resident Joan Jewell judged the entrants on the waggiest tail and shiniest eyes, alongside guest judge and CEO of Canine Concern, Valerie Fillery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thoroughly enjoyed it all, I couldn’t stop smiling!” exclaimed Joan. “We loved all of the dogs but we felt Butty deserved to be the overall winner. He just melted my heart!”

Best in Show Butty with runners up Poppy and Teddy.

Beechwood Grove offers personalised residential, nursing, memory and respite care to 61 residents. With its pet chickens and regular visits from Bodhi the Canine Carer, owned by Head of Housekeeping, Kim Chrismas, residents frequently enjoy the company of animals and the benefits they bring.

“Animals, and particularly dogs, bring so much life and affection into our home and everyone here loves it when they visit,” said Lifestyles Team Leader, Catherine Morgan.

This is the second year we’ve held Scruffs and it’s such a wonderful afternoon. There is a lot of laughter, the residents get chance to interact with lots of different dogs and it creates such a sense of community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs from residents’ families competed alongside those owned by staff and local people. The home’s catering team made a selection of dog-themed cakes and cocktails, including a ‘poodle colada’ and a ‘strawberry dog-quiri’, and residents contributed bone-shaped cookies. The furry four-legged winners were rewarded with goodie bags and treats.

Eight year old Mia Pink shows off her dog Bodi to the judges.

‘Shiniest Eyes’ was won by black cockapoo, Bullet, and ‘Waggiest Tail’ went to Milo, a 10 years-old Spaniel. Teddy was crowned ‘Most Disobedient’ and Poppy the Border Collie was judged to look most like her owner.

The event also raised more than £100 for the home’s chosen charity, the RNLI.

“The dog show was so enjoyable, what a lovely selection of dogs!” said resident Mary Corin, 92. “It was a fab event, thanks to the Catherine and the team for setting this up.”