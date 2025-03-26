Solar panels bring energy to Summerfields Leisure Centre, Hastings

Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with Freedom Leisure, is celebrating after being awarded £266,573 from the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund to install solar panels and new boilers at Summerfields Leisure Centre.

The funding is part of the government’s £60.5milllion swimming pool support fund, which has benefitted 325 swimming pools and leisure centres across England. The funding will help the leisure centre’s long-term financial sustainability, by improving energy efficiency in order to keep running costs down.

The grant will allow Summerfields Leisure Centre to improve their energy efficiency whilst being more environmentally and financially sustainable.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Executive Director at Sport England added: “Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active.

Keith Duly, Leisure Development at Hastings Borough Council, Richard Chappell, Centre Manager Summerfields leisure Centre, Cllr Glenn Haffenden, Lead Councillor for Housing and Community Wellbeing, including sport and leisure, and Tobias Reed, Area Manager – Hastings, Rother & Wealden at Freedom Leisure, with the new solar panels

“Sport England is proud of the role we play in supporting these facilities. The investment from the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund at Summerfields Leisure Centre will help improve energy efficiency and enable the centre to be more environmentally and financially sustainable so it remains available for future generations to enjoy.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to have secured this investment which means we are able to reduce the leisure centre’s carbon output. As a council we are committed to supporting the development of environmentally sustainable businesses and employment and growth of the green economy. We would like to thank Sport England for their role in supporting us and Summerfields Leisure Centre.”

Tobias Reed, Area Manager – Hastings, Rother & Wealden at Freedom Leisure said: “The successful partnership between Hastings Borough Council and Freedom Leisure has been pivotal in securing this funding. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to sustainable innovation and setting the standard in environmental responsibility and community wellbeing.”