Solidarity with asylum-seeking women and children event to be held in Chichester

Stand Up To Racism is holding a community event this Friday 29 August 2025 to show solidarity with asylum-seeking families currently housed at the Chichester Park Hotel. Supporters are invited to gather at Sainsbury’s car park at 5:30 p.m. (please arrive in groups, not alone) or directly at the Chichester Park Hotel at 6:00 p.m.

The hotel is home almost entirely to women and children fleeing war and conflict. Children living there are already attending local schools and many families are engaged in local church congregations. Any closure or forced relocation of the hotel would cause serious disruption to children’s education, stability, and wellbeing.

This event is a peaceful and positive gathering to emphasise the message: Welcome Refugees. Supporters bringing placards are encouraged to reference the children and families who call the hotel home, highlighting the importance of compassion and stability in their lives.

Nationally, reliance on hotels for housing asylum seekers is already falling. The number of hotels has halved from 402 at their peak to 210, with 6,000 fewer people accommodated in hotels in just the first three months of this year. The government has pledged to end hotel use by the end of this parliament.

“This is about standing with women and children who have fled war and trauma. They deserve safety, education, and the chance to rebuild their lives. Our message is simple: welcome refugees.” – Stand Up To Racism

