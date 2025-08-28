Solidarity with asylum-seeking women and children event to be held in Chichester

By Heather Robbins
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 16:33 BST
Stand Up To Racism is holding a community event this Friday 29 August 2025 to show solidarity with asylum-seeking families currently housed at the Chichester Park Hotel. Supporters are invited to gather at Sainsbury’s car park at 5:30 p.m. (please arrive in groups, not alone) or directly at the Chichester Park Hotel at 6:00 p.m.

The hotel is home almost entirely to women and children fleeing war and conflict. Children living there are already attending local schools and many families are engaged in local church congregations. Any closure or forced relocation of the hotel would cause serious disruption to children’s education, stability, and wellbeing.

Most Popular

This event is a peaceful and positive gathering to emphasise the message: Welcome Refugees. Supporters bringing placards are encouraged to reference the children and families who call the hotel home, highlighting the importance of compassion and stability in their lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationally, reliance on hotels for housing asylum seekers is already falling. The number of hotels has halved from 402 at their peak to 210, with 6,000 fewer people accommodated in hotels in just the first three months of this year. The government has pledged to end hotel use by the end of this parliament.

Campaigners outside the Chichester Hotelplaceholder image
Campaigners outside the Chichester Hotel

“This is about standing with women and children who have fled war and trauma. They deserve safety, education, and the chance to rebuild their lives. Our message is simple: welcome refugees.” – Stand Up To Racism

Event Details:

  • When: Friday 29 August 2025
  • Where: Meet at Sainsbury’s car park (5:30 p.m., travel in groups) or at the Chichester Park Hotel (6:00 p.m.)
  • Organised by: Stand Up To Racism
Related topics:Supporters
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice