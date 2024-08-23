Songs that echo down the years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Copper Family of folk singers will be coming full circle when they perform at Rusper in September at a place which has close associations with folk music.

The Copper Family of folk singers will be coming full circle when they perform at Rusper in September at a place which has close associations with folk music.

The much-loved Coppers will be singing and storytelling at the historic St Mary Magdalene Church, Rusper, where the song collector Lucy Broadwood has a memorial tablet on the wall, at 7pm on Saturday 14 September. The local Broadwood Morris side place a wreath on Lucy’s memorial every May Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of folk love to debate the exact date when the cultured classes first became aware of a hidden musical heritage which was still being practised in the fields and farms and homes and pubs of rural communities. A good argument can be made (from the age when ‘copper-bottomed’ was used to signify quality) that it was the Coppers of Rottingdean, Sussex, who put folksong back on the musical map of England and gave their county top billing.

The Original Copper Family Singers

“It all came about almost by accident” explains Simon Machin, Director of Separate Star, the community arts non-profit, which is sponsoring the concert. “Another song-collector, Kate Lee happened to learn of the family’s existence when staying at a country house in Rottingdean in November 1898. Kate Lee had struck oil, because the singers could trace their family ancestry back to 1593, one corner of the Rottingdean churchyard even being called ‘Copper Corner’ because of the numerous family graves.”

“Enter by the scullery door (the only acceptable access for labourers in those class-conscious times) James ‘Brasser’ Copper, the bailiff of a Quaker-owned farm and his brother Tom, the later landlord of the nearby Black Horse pub. Fuelled by a plentiful supply of whisky on the kitchen table, the two men were worked hard in the coming evenings for their oral collection of songs going back many generations, while Kate wrote their songs down.”

“Claudy Banks, based upon the Copper rendition, became the first song to be reproduced, in 1899, in the first edition of the Journal of the Folk Song Society, of which James and Tom were made honorary members. It was a funny time with lots of male composers and female social workers scouring the land to notate what they heard or choreograph what they saw. Some tunes with local Sussex names like Monk’s Gate and Kingsfold ended up in hymn-books. And of course, primary schools picked up on the songs and country dances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Interest died down in the 1930s and it was only after a Second World War that the Coppers once again feature in this story at a national level. Jim Copper, the son of ‘Brasser’, happened to hear one of their family songs performed badly on the radio in 1950. Jim’s son, the multi-talented Bob Copper (who had worked as a painter, illustrator, publican, lifeguard, engraver, and, inevitably, as a policeman, before achieving fame as a writer) suggested that Jim write in to point out the defects and offer a more authentic approach.”

Copper Concert Banner at Rusper Parish Church

“BBC executives speedily sent their minions down to Rottingdean for an interview and photographic session, for which Jim wisely donned clothing that reflected a romanticized image of a farm labourer (although not exactly the daily garb familiar to his family!) A radio series, The Life of Jim Copper swiftly followed, as did a concert at the Royal Albert Hall featuring the Coppers’ unique brand of unaccompanied close harmony singing.”

“The late Bob Copper took on the role of the BBC’s travelling advocate for folk singing, making many crucial recordings and helping to usher in the 1960s folk revival. His winning writing style endeared him to readers in the biographical book, A Song for Every Season. Later he traced the steps of another famous Sussex writer, Hilaire Belloc across the county in Across Sussex with Belloc. But he claimed as his proudest achievement the passing on of the tradition to children and grandchildren so that their songs ‘echo onwards down the years’”.

Simon’s interest in the social history of folk-song is explored in his online podcast, Red Heaven. “Sometimes I feel a bit like the original collectors who set out to recover a lost tradition, not knowing what they would encounter”. The Copper Family’s interview with Simon is available as Episode 35 and can be accessed at https://www.redheavenproject.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon adds “Rusper Church makes an excellent venue for the folk-singing as its vicar, Revd Nick Flint has pioneered folk events there about Lucy Broadwood and local writer Hilaire Belloc.” Tickets (to include interval refreshments) cost £15. Please contact Churchwarden Mrs Maggie True by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07810 470554.