Sophie’s Postcard auction goes live in aid of Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Since 2018, St Richard’s Catholic College has raised more than £82,500 and auctioned over 3000 original artworks for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in memory of former pupil, Sophie Maria Taylor who loved art.

This summer’s auction has over 2000 original artworks and we are thrilled to share the names of just a few of the amazing artists who have generously donated artwork to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Adam Riches, Bench Allen, Billy Childish, Bob & Roberta Smith, Carne Griffiths, Curtis Holder, Dame Prue Leith DBE, David Schofield, Emiko Aida, Fearne Cotton, Gilbert & George, Heath Kane, Ian Murphy, Jack Candy-Kemp, Joe Lycett, Jen Orpin, Ken Kewley, Ken Smith, Korky Paul, Lorraine Kelly, Loui Jover, Mark Curryer, Matthew Lyons, Michael Riddle, My Dog Sighs, Nelly Edwards, Otto Schade, Peter Dennis, Peter James Green, James Field, Peter Jones, Rebecca Denton, Rev. Richard Cole, Robert E Wells, Richard Spare, Russell Herron,Sarah Graham, Susanne du Toit, Susie Hamilton, The Cameron Twins, The London Police, The Postman, Thomas Taylor, Tracey English, Trust Icon, Will Rochfort, Yeside Linney and many many more!

The full contributing artist list can be seen on www.sophiespostcard.com

Sophie Maria Taylor.

Sophie’s parents, James and Luiza Taylor, said: “We continue to be amazed at the incredible support given by artists and enthusiastic people all over the world, and are so thankful to everyone who’s helped us keep Sophie’s memory alive in a very special way.

"When Sophie was having her treatment, she found great solace in art activities at both the Royal Marsden and St Richards, and we are sure she would be very proud of everyone involved.

"We find great comfort that this project is directly helping the Royal Marsden support other young people in their fight against cancer.”

Art teacher at St Richard’s and co-ordinator Miranda Pennington has been preparing for the auction for the last year and says: “We have been humbled by the incredible response to the call for artists. So many wonderful artists have donated work for this very special fundraiser in Sophie’s memory.

Little Pie Bridge - Oil Painting.

"We have received a phenomenal amount of artwork with over 2000 incredible secret postcards donated. We are on track to smash our fundraising target of £100,000 for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity with this summer’s secret auction”.

• Features over 2100 original postcard-sized artworks created and donated by incredible artists, celebrities and the general public

• All artworks have a reserve bid of just £1

• live on eBay on Wednesday, June 19 ending Sunday, June 29

• All proceeds will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

• 200 page catalogue includes all artists and artwork available to pre order

• Postcards can be seen in the online exhibition at sophiespostcard.com

• The secret art auction is held on eBay just look for ‘sophiessecretpostcard’

