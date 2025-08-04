Sound support for Worthing charity event

Bowers & Wilkins, creators of award-winning speakers, headphones and home theatre systems, have once again shown outstanding commitment to supporting the local community. The organisation was proud to return for its second year as the headline sponsor for Walk With Purpose, a seafront walk held in aid of Worthing’s leading social care company, Guild Care.

“Walk With Purpose simply wouldn’t have been possible without the generous sponsorship of Bowers & Wilkins, so we’re incredibly grateful for their support,” said Sophie Barton of Guild Care, who organised the July event. “It was even more special to see so many people from Bowers & Wilkins join us on the start line and complete the Walk with their friends and colleagues. Thank you for walking the walk with us!”

For over 50 years, Bowers & Wilkins has been dedicated to bringing listeners closer to the true sound of music through high quality headphones, speakers and sound bars. Based in Worthing, the company kindly chose to sponsor Guild Care’s Walk With Purpose event, which will make a huge difference when it comes to supporting the charity’s diverse community services for older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.

Daryl Wollers, Corporate Development & Partnership Officer at Guild Care, added, “This is the second year that Bowers & Wilkins has sponsored Walk With Purpose, following its introduction last year, which makes it all the more meaningful as we strengthen our shared commitment to supporting the local community.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses across the region. Guild Care supports more than 3,000 people each year and the money raised from events like Walk With Purpose make an significant difference to people in our community. Building strong relationships with successful companies such as Bowers & Wilkins is very important to us and to the people we support. We appreciate all their continued involvement, which helps make these events possible.”

For more information about upcoming fundraising events in aid of Guild Care, visit www.guildcare.org or follow the charity on social media. To find out what makes Bowers & Wilkins audio equipment so special, visit their website at Bowers & Wilkins | True Sound in Headphones, Loudspeakers & Audio Systems.