Sounds of the 70s at Collyer's

Collyer's music students perform classic hits

Collyer’s Music Practitioners students wowed audiences last week with performances of pop covers from the 1970s.

Performance Pathway students were responsible for choosing their music and stage clothes, rehearsing, attending a sound check, and performing twice – once for staff and students in the daytime, then again in the evening for family and friends.

Technology Pathway students were responsible for setting up the PA equipment, running sound checks, using the 32-channel digital mixing desk, and doing live sound engineering for ten student bands.

Images courtesy of Alex Westgate

Collyer’s Head of Music, Dan Page said: ‘My favourite part of the year is when I get to see our amazing students do the thing they love – playing music together. Each year, the students surprise me with their creativity, talent, and hard work. This year was no exception!”

Rob Hussey, Vice Principal (Curriculum) said: “These amazing Music Practitioners students looked and played the part of 1970’s stars brilliantly.”

Andrea John, Vice Principal (Pastoral) added: “The reviews have been off the scale.”

Hits performed included 'September' by Earth, Wind & Fire, 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac, 'Stuck In The Middle With You' by Steeler's Wheel, and Blondie’s 'One Way Or Another'.

Dan Page added: “We studied popular music from the 70s together as well as the nuances of live performance and live sound engineering that push our gigs above a level typical of students at this age.

"I don’t take for granted the learning curve for the students to overcome as well as getting to know each other and play music many of them were not previously familiar with – I couldn’t be prouder of them!”

Deputy Principal, Steve Martell, said: “Performing or sound engineering with new people in a different environment, and overcoming stage nerves, is no mean achievement. Congratulations to Dan Page and these young creative talents for putting on a show of such high production value. What’s not to like about the sounds of the 70s?!”