South and South East In Bloom visit Bexhill

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Societys South and South East In Bloom toured Bexhill on sea last Friday.

Hosted by the organisations President Lord Brett McLean who doubles as a Platinum Champion and Councillors Polly Gray and Paul Brailsford.

The tour included a visit to Manor Gardens, Bexhill Old Town, St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road, the footbridge project, promenade and Marina Gardens, the new beach garden and finally a tour of Egerton Park where a welcome and thank you reception to the judge was held.

Guests included the Vice Chairman of Rother District Council and the Deputy Mayor of Bexhill as well as other leading Civic leaders including Councillors Richard Thomas, Christine Bayliss, Terry Byrne and Hazel Timpe.

Platinum Champion and Bexhill In Bloom President Lord Brett McLean said " Bexhill In Bloom volunteers and contractors, officers and members from IDVERDE, Rother District Council and Bexhill on sea Town Council collectively improve the cosmetic appearance of Bexhill through the use of horticulture.

The Bexhill In Bloom volunteers meet up on a Thursday afternoon 1pm to 4pm at the Sensory Garden in Egerton Park and are on the look out for new volunteers.

1 . Contributed Old Town delegation meeting the South and South East In Bloom judge in Manor Gardens Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Bexhill In Bloom delegation at the Sensory Garden in Egerton Park Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Paul Brailsford with the South and South East In Bloom judge and local President Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed South and South East In Bloom judge talking to Jamie ( weeder and litter picker) Photo: Submitted