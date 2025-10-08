South Downs Leisure supports grassroots football with donation of equipment to Worthing Town FC
The initiative, funded through profits generated by leisure services at Palatine Football Centre, demonstrates South Downs Leisure’s ongoing commitment to investing back into the local community and supporting youth sports. The donation follows productive conversations with Worthing Town FC and is part of a broader commitment to supporting sport at the grassroots level.
Mark Byerley, Operations Director of South Downs Leisure, said:
"We’re delighted to be able to support Worthing Town FC through this grassroots initiative. Supporting young people’s health and well-being through sport is a key part of our mission, and we hope this sets the tone for future collaborations."
South Downs Leisure has also acknowledged the early challenges in the initiative’s initial years, but remains committed to the long-term goal of community impact and inclusivity in sport. The partnership aligns closely with the values outlined in South Downs Leisure’s Social Impact strategy.