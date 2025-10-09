South Downs Leisure supports Grassroots Football with donation of equipment to Worthing Town FC

South Downs Leisure is proud to announce its continued support for grassroots football by donating funds towards new equipment for Worthing Town Football Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contribution will provide high-quality footballs for the club’s Under-12 teams and younger age groups, helping young players develop their skills and enjoy the game to the fullest.

The initiative is funded through profits generated by leisure services at Palatine Football Centre, reflecting South Downs Leisure’s commitment to reinvesting back into the community and supporting local sport. This donation follows productive conversations with Worthing Town FC and forms part of a wider effort to strengthen grassroots sports across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Byerley, Operations Director at South Downs Leisure, said: “We’re delighted to support Worthing Town FC through this grassroots initiative. Encouraging young people to stay active, build confidence, and enjoy sport is at the heart of what we do. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to promoting health and well-being through community sport.”

Memebrs of the team showing off the new equipment

This partnership underscores South Downs Leisure’s long-term goal of community impact, inclusivity, and sustainability in sport. The collaboration with Worthing Town FC aligns closely with the principles set out in South Downs Leisure’s Social Impact Strategy, reinforcing the organisation’s dedication to supporting the next generation of athletes.

You can view South Downs Leisure's latest Social impact report via their website at: www.southdownsleisure.co.uk