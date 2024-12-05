South Downs MP calls for overhaul of planning system

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, has welcomed the publication of a shocking new report confirming that whilst West Sussex has taken disproportionately more homes than any other county outside of London whilst the capital itself has failed to do its fair share.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments follow the release of a report by the respected Institute Centre for Cities who have analysed the data and found that West Sussex has disproportionately constructed more homes than any other county outside of London.

The report recommends that London should overhaul its planning policies, with a focus on urban growth rather than detailed restrictions on development where demand is at its highest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre for Cities have also found that London has failed to build enough homes for generations, and that this has had a disproportionate impact on counties surrounding the city outside of the greenbelt, including West Sussex.

Average annualized private housebuilding rates by county, 1957-1972 vs rateable values per head, 1956

Local MP, Andrew Griffith, has been one of the most vocal voices in Westminster on planning and has called for cities such as London to build ‘up, not out’ since his election to Parliament in 2019.

Commenting on the report, he said: “The proof is in. The Centre for Cities report shows that for too long, West Sussex has absorbed more than its fair share of houses because London has failed to build.

"It cannot be right that a global city with 24/7 infrastructure, major hospitals and leading universities has not constructed the homes it needs to meet its demand, forcing mainly young people out and destroying the quality of life in rural areas such as the South Downs.

"The Government should listen to the recommendations set out by this report, increase housing targets for cities and build up, not out.”